Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

