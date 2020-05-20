Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

Shares of CLX opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

