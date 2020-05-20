Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Amphenol stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

