Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.91.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $327.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.