Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

