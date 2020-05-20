Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 91.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

