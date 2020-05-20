Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 926 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 926 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 202.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.