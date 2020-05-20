Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

CP stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.