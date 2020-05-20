Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after buying an additional 1,738,620 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 1,180,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,977,000 after buying an additional 1,150,747 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,185.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 687,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 666,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 925,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

