Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

