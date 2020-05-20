Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

IBDL opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

