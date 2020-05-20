Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 75,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

