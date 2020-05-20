Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KSS opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.