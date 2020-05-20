Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $311.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $317.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

