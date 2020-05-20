Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

