Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.24, 796,727 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 785,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

