Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.23. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

