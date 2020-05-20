British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 380,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 22.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

