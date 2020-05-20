Broderick Brian C Has $3.74 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

