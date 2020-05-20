Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The firm has a market cap of $247.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

