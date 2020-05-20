Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The firm has a market cap of $247.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.