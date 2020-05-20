Brokers Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

