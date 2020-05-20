Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

