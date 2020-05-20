CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.89. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CAI International by 262.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,471,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

