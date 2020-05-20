Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Calyxt stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

