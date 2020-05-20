Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Up 14.7%

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares rose 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 1,036,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,035,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 178,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

