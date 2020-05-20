Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Trading 15.2% Higher

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.72, approximately 79,727,708 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 57,870,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

