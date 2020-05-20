Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%.

NYSE:CSV opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, COO William Goetz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

