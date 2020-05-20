Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

CERN opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

