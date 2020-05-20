Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Up 18.7% in May

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 685,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

