Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 14.2%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s share price shot up 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.67, 2,859,670 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,386,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,150 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

