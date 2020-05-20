Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 255.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

