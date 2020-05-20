Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPXGF. TD Securities cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Wednesday.

CPXGF opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

