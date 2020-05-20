CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 119,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 1,066,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

