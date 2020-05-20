Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 16.2%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price shot up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16, 2,831,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,035,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

