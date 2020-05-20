COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

