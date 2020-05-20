COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

