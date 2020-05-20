Compass Point Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

