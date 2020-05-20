Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 485,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 700,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

