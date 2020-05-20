CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Trading Up 14.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) shares rose 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 245,247 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 239,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,072,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 647,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

