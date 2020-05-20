CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,986.29 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $63,986.29 and approximately $61.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 272,142,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,560,080 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

