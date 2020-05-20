CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 15.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shot up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.30, 836,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 998,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.