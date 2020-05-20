DA Davidson Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $22.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

