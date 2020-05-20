DATA Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $61,977.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

