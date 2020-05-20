Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

