Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Granite Real Estate has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$73.60 million during the quarter.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

