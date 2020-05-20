Deutsche Bank Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $75.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

