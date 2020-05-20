Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 3,318 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

