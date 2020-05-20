Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.