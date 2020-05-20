Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DY opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

