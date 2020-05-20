Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.